Cleaning staffer at a private school injured in a mysterious blast at Handwara

HANDWARA: A sweeper of a private school received injuries in a mysterious blast in a private school in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday morning.
Officials said that Riyaz Ahmad Ahanger (sweeper) son of Abdul Ahad Ahanger was clearing a private school ”Hillwill School’ when he touched an old shell which went off accidentally, with the result the sweeper received serious hand injuries.
He was shifted to nearby district hospital Handwara for treatment.
Soon after the incident a team of Handwara police reached the spot and started its investigation. During investigation it has surfaced that it was an old shell which went off, police register a case and further investigation is going on.
Medical superintendent district hospital Handwara Dr Ajaz Ahmad said that he received injuries on his left hand and after first aid he was shifted to Srinagar for further treatment.
