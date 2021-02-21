Burglars break into ATM kiosk in Natipora, decamp with Rs 991900 cash

Srinagar: Unknown burglars have stolen around Rs 9,91,900 cash from an SBI ATM in Budshah Nagar locality of Natipora in Srinagar city in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

Official sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that unknown persons broke into the ATM and decamped with a cash amount of Rs 9,91,900 during late hours last night.

They said that the locals today morning noticed the ATM kiosk was broken and immediately informed the police.

The officials said that special teams from different wings of the Police are on the job to identify the burglars who have decamped with cash.

