Aripal Zoastan village in Tral decry lack of basic amenities

TRAL: Residents of Aripal Zoastan village in the sub division Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama have sought basic amenities due to which they face immense hardships.

The villagers said that they crave for portable water, roads and the internet.

Ishfaq Ahmad, an elderly resident of the village told that this backward village has been neglected by successive governments.

” We don’t have a proper road due to which passenger vehicles stopped their service in the area,” he said.

They demanded that the road from Zoastan to Satoora be macadamised to ease sufferings of the local population.

Another resident Abdul Majeed said that the villagers face acute shortage of drinking water.

” The water pipes were laid 40 years ago and they have been rusted,” he said, adding that this has affected the quality of water flowing through them.

The local residents told Kashmir Reader that there is battling poor network coverage on mobile phones.

“We demand authorities for installing a mobile tower in the area to redress the problem of poor network coverage,” the villagers said, adding that due to poor network their school going kids are unable to access online content to prepare for various examinations.

The local villagers request Jammu and Kashmir government and district administration Pulwama for providing them the basic facilities.

“We are also human beings and the government should give attention to our woes,” he said.

