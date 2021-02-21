8 gamblers arrested in Tral, Rs 54,200 stake money seized

AWANTIPORA: District police Awantipora has arrested eight gamblers at a public place in the jurisdiction of police station Tral and recovered stake money of Rs 54,200 from their possession.
Acting on specific information regarding gambling at public place, a police team of Police Station, Tral headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Tral Abdul Rehman raided the gambling spot in Bajwani Kahilil area of Tral and arrested eight gamblers along with stake money of Rs 54,200 with playing cards from the gambling site
All the gamblers were booked at Police Station Tral, police officer told Kashmir Reader.
The arrested gamblers have been identified as Javid Ahmad Khanday son of Mohammad Akbar, resident of Amlar Tral, Mohammad Iqbal Shah son of Mohammad Ramzan, resident of Tral-e-Payeen, Niyaz Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Mohi-Din, resident of Tral, Mohammad Shafi Bhat son of Mohammad Anwar, resident of Parigam, Mohammad Shafi Mir son of Ghulam Ahmad, resident of Tral, Hamid Masroor son of Masroor Ahmad Shah, resident of Tral, Mohammad Iqbal Kumar son of Mohammad Kamal, resident of Amlar and Ghulam Nabi Dar son of Abdul Majeed, resident of Noorpora Tral.
A case FIR Number 11 /2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral.