HC satisfied with investigation in Handwara PHE scam

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday closed the proceedings in Handwara PHE scam litigation after recording satisfaction with the investigation of the matter.
Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey while closing the litigation passed several directions to the authorities by directing Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Kashmir, to ensure completion of investigation and filing of challan before the competent court of law, if not already filed, within a period of three months from today.
The court also directed Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Jal Shakti Department (PHE), to take departmental proceedings to its logical conclusion by adherence to rules and regulations and pass appropriate orders.
The court further directed Chief Engineer, PHE Department, Kashmir to ensure that safe drinking water is supplied to the areas of PHE Division, Handwara, which is not covered in terms of the scheme.
The court directed the Registry to convey this order to the Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, Senior Superintendent of Police,
Crime Branch, Kashmir and Chief Engineer, PHE Department, Kashmir, for information.
“A copy whereof shall be supplied to B A Dar, Additional Advocate General (AAG),” the court directed.
Earlier, several persons working in PHE department had fraudulently and dishonestly withdrawn an
amount of Rs. 20,34,634/- against non-existent works in the PHE Division Handwara.