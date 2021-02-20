Centre, states need to work closely to boost economic growth: PM

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong case for repealing archaic laws and making it easier to do business in India, stating that the centre and states need to work closely to boost economic growth

Addressing the sixth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, the Prime Minister said that the private sector should be given full opportunity to become a part of government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme

“Centre and states should work together for the nation’s progress… The government has to respect and give due representation to the private sector for economic progress,” Modi said

He said that the positive response to the Union Budget 2021-22 indicates that the country wants to move forward on the path of development at greater speed

Modi said that the initiatives taken by the government would provide opportunity to everyone to participate in nation building to its full potential

Referring to the farm sector, the Prime Minister said that efforts should be made to produce agriculture items like edible oil and reduce their imports

“This can be done by guiding farmers,” he said, adding the money being spend on imports can go to the accounts of farmers,” he said

The Prime Minister said government policies will help farmers raise productivity and cut imports, adding that reforms needed to provide funds and technology for the farm sector

The Prime Minister also underlined the need for reducing compliance burden and repealing obsolete laws

He asked the states to form committees to reduce regulations which are no longer relevant in the wake of technology growth

Modi said states should attract investment using production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme

He said the government is spending on infrastructure to boost demand and create jobs

Further, the Prime Minister noted that bank accounts, free electricity and gas connection and proper vaccinations have brought changes in the lives of the poor

Stressing on need to strengthen start-ups and MSMEs, Modi said,” Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not just to make India self-reliant, but also to meet the world’s needs.”

He also urged states to form committees to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day

The council of the apex body of Niti Aayog includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.