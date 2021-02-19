Srinagar: Spontaneous shutdown in parts of Srinagar was observed for the second consecutive day of the European-African envoy’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The 24 member are on the visit to appraisal of government’s efforts to restore normalcy and boost development in Jammu and Kashmir on the invitation of Government of India.
Markets in city centre including Lal Chowk, Maisuma, Hari Sigh High Street remained shut. Markets in many areas of the old city were shut as well. However there was no impact on the traffic, public as well as private.
The call for a shutdown was not given by any political party. It was organised through word of mouth days before their arrival with the message that Kashmir has to remain shut to show the envoys what the public sentiment is.