Prof Mushtaq Darzi is new Director of KU’s HRDC

Srinagar: Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Darzi from Kashmir University’s Department of Management Studies has taken over as the new Director of the varsity’s UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC).

The UGC-HRDC is one of the prestigious centres offering major and minor faculty development programmes, including induction and refresher courses, across varied disciplines of study and research.

Prof Darzi, who has a rich teaching and research experience, has contributed to the corporate life of the university in several capacities.

Holding a PhD from University of Kashmir and FDPM from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad with first position, Prof Darzi served in the J&K Industrial Development Corporation Limited in a managerial capacity before joining the varsity. He has also served as Regional Director of IGNOU and is presently a visiting faculty to various institutions of the country.

He has published several research papers in national and international journals, and bagged many best research paper awards in the national and international seminars and conferences.

Prof Darzi has worked on various projects funded by Government of India, Distance Education Council, RUSA, UNFPA, UNICEF and UNIFEM.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print