LG interacts with envoys, says ‘years of suffering ended on August 5’

Change visible in Jammu Kashmir: Eritrea Ambassador

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday held an interaction here with the foreign envoys who are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 24 foreign envoys including Excellencies Juan Angulo, Ambassador, Chile; Andre Aranha Correa do Lego, Ambassador, Brazil, Oscar Israel Martinez Cordoves, Ambassador, Cuba, Katrin Kivi, Ambassador, Estonia, Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Ambassador, Finland, Lukmon Bobokalozoda, Ambassador, Tajikistan, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador, France, Brendan Ward, Ambassador, Ireland, Marten Van Den Berg, Ambassador, Netherlands, Carlos Pereira Marques, Ambassador, Portugal, Ugo Astuto, Ambassador, European Union, Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner, Bangladesh, George C. Mkondiwa, Ambassador, Malawi, Alem Tsehaye Woldermariam, Ambassador, Eritrea, N’DRY Eric Camille, Ambassador, Cote d’Ivore; Mr Abdoul Wahab Haidara, Ambassador, Senegal, Klas Molin, Ambassador, Sweden, Vincenzo de Luca, Ambassador, Italy, Dato Hidayat bin Abdul Hamid, High Commissioner, Malaysia, Francois Delhaye, Ambassador, Belgium, Asein Isaev, Ambassador, Kyrgyzstan besides Sebastian Beliwine, Cd’A, Ghanna, Juan Jose Cortez Rojas, Cd’A, Bolivia, Montserrat Moman Pampillo, Cd’A Spain visited the Raj Bhavan for the interaction.

While interacting with the Foreign Envoys, the Lt Governor spoke on the developmental changes J&K is witnessing.

He observed that an ecosystem of democratic values, welfare principles and economic development has been developed in J&K and scores of measures are being taken by the Government for development and prosperity of the UT.

“Years of suffering for J&K people ended on 5th August 2019. The efforts of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered the Union Territory into a new era, which has brought about socio-economic development in the region and empowerment of the people,” the Lt Governor remarked.

On reformative interventions being made by the Central government for boosting economic growth in J&K, the Lt Governor said that the central government headed by Prime Minister has drawn up excellent ideas and initiatives of industrialization even in far flung areas of the Union Territory so that more jobs could be created for our youth.

While speaking on the focus areas of the UT Government, the Lt Governor said that the Government is investing more than ever before in infrastructure, industries, education, healthcare, skill development, sustainable livelihood so that every citizen of Jammu & Kashmir has a safe future and earns recognition. Our collective aim is to continue implementing people-centric, development, and industry oriented policies, he added.

“Targeted solutions have been devised to address the issues like poverty, health, Skill development of youth, job opportunities and concrete steps are being taken to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach the last mile”, said the Lt Governor.

Women are also being provided with more opportunities to participate in economic development of the Union Territory and concrete support is being extended to those seeking a fresh start, he added.

Terming terrorism as the biggest enemy of human-kind, the Lt Governor said that despite relentless attempts by our neighbour to destabilize the security situation and trigger social disharmony by exporting terror, the Government is resolute towards the holistic and equitable development of J&K.

Recently, DDC’s peaceful, violence-free and fair elections were held and the three-tier Panchayat system was established to strengthen the grass root democracy. Now, the true democracy is flourishing in the UT, which is not merely about governance but the feeling of fraternity, brotherhood, communal harmony and attitude of respect and reverence towards each other.

Speaking on the problems faced by the people of J&K in the last seven decades, the Lt Governor observed that the people were deprived of development, basic facilities, their fundamental rights, and various acts passed by the parliament for the benefit of the people.

The Lt Governor also thanked the envoys for making this trip to see the reality on the ground.

In a Vote of Thanks, Eritrea Ambassador H.E Mr. Alem Tsehaye Woldermariam remarked that “Change is visible in Jammu Kashmir.” He said that the envoys’ visit to J&K was an eye-opener and improved the understanding of important issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir.

— Information Department

