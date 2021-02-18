HC seeks compliance report of its orders on highway projects in J&K

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Wednesday directed for compliance with its orders with respect to completion of various road highways across Jammu and Kashmir region.

Based on the status report filed by Project Director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), regarding difficulties in completion of the various road projects, the court had directed Chief Secretary of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to convene a meeting of the Commissioners/ Secretaries to Government of the Revenue Department, Power Development Department, and Forest Department to ascertain the difficulties being faced by the NHAI.

The court had also directed the Commissioner/Secretary of Revenue Department to be the Nodal Officer in the aforesaid process.

It was further directed that the NHAI through its Chairman shall also update their status report/ response by supplying all the details regarding pending cases before any wing of the High Court as well as the other subordinate courts, along with copies of all orders passed from time to time restraining the Authority to proceed ahead in the matter.

The court had noted and said that “We also believe that the existing condition of the roads, stretching right from Udhampur to Chenani and Chenani to Banihal, is precariously shabby and that the concerned contractors are not maintaining the said roads as per the required level. We hope and trust that all possible efforts are taken by the concerned authorities in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the National Highways Authority of India so as to redress this concern.”

Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey while taking the matter again recorded that upon perusal of the pleadings on record, we feel that no effective progress is, in fact, made with regard to the aforesaid directions passed by this court.

“BA Dar, Senior Additional Advocate General, (is directed) to update the status of the compliance of the directions passed by this Court on 10th of February, 2020 (supra) by the next date of hearing,” the court directed.

The court will again hear the matter on April 6.

