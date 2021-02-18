Body of missing woman recovered from Jhelum river

Pampore: The body of a missing woman has been recovered from river Jehlium in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.

Police officials said that body was seen floating in river Jhelum by some locals in Pampore.

Police rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the body of a young woman identified as Rukeena Akhtar (28) daughter of Ali Mohammad Bhat, resident of Shar Shali , Pampore recovered from river Jehlium near Frestabal Pampore by the police Pampore with the help of locals.

She was missing from her residence since January 18 this year and a missing report in this regard stands registered in Police station Khrew area of Pampore.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore, where after conducting autopsy, the body has been handed over to family members for last rites.

