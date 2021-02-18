73 new cases in Kashmir, 11 in Jammu

Srinagar: For the third consecutive day, no Covid related death was reported on Wednesday anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir. However, of the 84 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, as many as 73 were from Kashmir division. Srinagar district reported the bulk of these cases — 42.

The government’s daily Covid bulletin said that 56 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 22 from Jammu Division and 34 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 657 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 42 new cases and currently has 272 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 2 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 9 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 5 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 9 new cases, has 44 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 13 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 31 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new case and has 12 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 17 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 11 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

