25-yr-old youth, Akash Mehra, shot at in Dalgate

Srinagar: An unknown gunman shot at and grievously injured a 25-year-old named Akash Mehra in Dalgate area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening, police said.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Chowdhry, told Kashmir Reader that the injured was brought to the hospital’s emergency in the evening.

“The 25-year-old is being operated on. Nothing can be said about his health condition, but he remains critical,” Dr Chowdhry said.

The attack came on the day a 20-member European-African delegation arrived in Kashmir Valley, on the invitation of the Indian government, to assess the “ground situation” in J&K post the DDC polls.

Earlier this year, a goldsmith was killed at the busy Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar by unknown gunmen.

Police issued a press release regarding the incident, calling it a “terror crime”.

“Today at about 1935hrs Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident at Krishna Daba area of Dalgate Srinagar where terrorists had fired upon a civilian. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon an individual at Krishna Daba area of Dalgate Srinagar. He has been identified as Akash Mehra son of Ramesh Kumar Mehra resident of Janipora Jammu at present Dalgate Srinagar. He has received gunshot injuries in this incident and was evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” the police’s press release said.

