No fresh Covid death in J&K

Srinagar: No Covid related death but 58 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

It said that of the 58 new positive cases reported, 11 were from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division

It also said that 46 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 7 from Jammu Division and 39 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 629 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 33 new cases and currently has 245 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 4 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 1 new case and currently has 36 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases, has 38 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 12 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 31 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 13 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 14 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 8 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print