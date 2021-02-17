Man injured after unknown gunmen fired upon him in Srinagar

Srinagar:Unknown Gunmen fired upon a man near Sonwar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday evening.

A senior police officer told GNS that suspected militants fired upon a man (whose identity is yet to ascertained) near Krishan Dabba Sonwar.

He was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable, the officer said.

As per the official sources the man is said to be employee at Krishna Dabba.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

More details will follow.

