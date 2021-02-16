SMC staff, officials receive vaccine, starting with Mayor

Srinagar: Staff and officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) began receiving the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday. As many as four-and-a-half thousand municipality staff are to be vaccinated.

In the first phase of the vaccination today, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu was the first among the SMC staff who received the vaccination shot. Five vaccinators at three places in the SMC office administered the vaccine.

The Mayor on the occasion paid tribute to frontline workers who sacrificed their lives in the battle against Covid. He congratulated all the researchers and scientists who worked diligently to create India’s indigenous vaccines and said this was a day to salute doctors and frontline health workers.

Mattu addressed a presser in which he said, “This is a moment of pride and a very important milestone in the country’s spirited and inspiring fight against Covid-19. People should not fall prey to misinformation and should have utmost faith in the institutions and systems that have validated these vaccines. These vaccines are the result of months of hard work and research by some of the brightest minds.”

He added, “I have taken the first shot of the vaccine and I am perfectly fine. As per the procedure, after 28days I will receive another shot of this vaccine.”

He also spoke about the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) issued for schools. “I will personally monitor the situation and will make surprise inspections of schools,” he said. “If any school is found violating the norms, it will face action.”

Urging people to continue adhering to the Covid guidelines, Mattu said, “I will keep urging everyone to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing norms and all Covid guidelines, so that the vaccination drive is a success and we are able to finally win our battle against Covid.”

SMC Joint Commissioner Syed Abul Qasim, Joint Commissioner (Works) Ishtiyaq Ahmed Shah, Secretary Sofi Akbar, and other officials also were vaccinated on Monday.

