Reopening of Colleges in Kashmir: Students at GDC Pampore greeted warmly on first day

PAMPORE: The students at GDC Pampore were welcomed in a novel way by the college authorities as they received flowers from them.
Professor Shah Lateef Convenor IQAC gave a warm welcome for the first fifty students entrants in the institution. The students were presented with bouquets as a part of good practices adopted by Government Degree College Pampore.
The Principal of the College Dr. Seema Naz welcomed the students with flowers and highlighted the code of conduct of the institution. She emphasized following SOP’s, use of face masks and sanitizing of hands regularly. She advised the students to be regular and punctual and take advantage of both curricular and co- curricular activities provided by the Institution.
She also applauded the efforts of the higher education department for taking swift action in re- opening and resuming classwork across various colleges of Kashmir division.
The event was formally concluded with a vote of thanks by Professor Shah Lateef. All faculty members participated in the event.