Police seize 61 vehicles, recover cash, attach houses in militancy cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has seized 61 vehicles, attached houses and shops and recovered cash in 46 militancy related cases, an official spokesman said on Tuesday evening.

He said JKP Headquarters has accorded permission in 46 cases for seizure and attachment of various moveable and immovable assets of individuals or associations to restrict the militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said police along with the other security forces and investigation agencies is fighting the challenges of the militancy at various fronts.

While the number of militants belonging to different outfits were neutralised in the sustained operations, the handlers are using motor vehicles and the proceeds of militants for furthering their evil designs.

Spokesman said following the due procedures of the law Police has in last couple of years or so accorded sanction for seizure and attachments of four wheelers, motorcycles, cash, land houses and shops through different orders to ensure that the militant activities are under check.

Under this Act 61 vehicles, which included two trucks, one tipper, four Alto 800 cars, two Hyundai Creta, one Maruti Echo, one Baleno, four Santro, one Asta, two Wagon R, one Mahindra Quanta, one Auto (Tata Zip), two Maruti Swift, 18 Motor Cycles, 5 Scooty, two Auto load carrier, three Alto K10, one Maruti 800, one Load carrier (207), two Tavera, one Ambulance, one Tata Tiago, one Ford Figo, two Echo ambulance, one I20, and one Dutson. These include the Creta car belonging to Sofi Fahmeeda Associate of Assiya Andrabi, Dukhtaran-e-Milat chief.

He said cash of rupees 370000, cheque worth 50 thousand rupees has also been seized.

Besides immovable property which has been seized includes five houses including the house of Mehmooda Begum mother-in- law of Assiya Andrabi, six shops belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani of Pulwma in case FIR number 39/2020 under section 18, 19, 39 ULA (P) Act. and one Kanal, six marlas of land.

In 2021 so far, PHQ has accorded sanction for seizure of eleven vehicles which include six four wheelers and five two wheelers. The permission for seizure has been granted under section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 provides for the more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with militants activities, and for matters connected therewith.

