Machine guns boom at LoC in Karnah

Srinagar: Armies of India and Pakistan on Monday fired at each other across the Line of Control (LoC0 in Karnah sector of frontier district Kupwara.
Locals of Karnah tehsil said that both the armies targeted posts of each other in Samari and Teetwal areas with light and heavy machine guns. They said that panic spread among the living close to the LoC in the sector. People ran towards safer places but after some time the guns fell silent, and people returned to their homes.
They said that on Sunday night both the armies exchanged gunfire in Samari area and on Monday afternoon they targeted each other in both Samari and Teetwal areas.
There is no report of any injury or damage to property in this exchange of fire.