Low intensity IED blast in Bijbhera Anantnag, no loss of life or injury reported

Srinagar: Suspected militants triggered off a low intensity improvised explosive device (IED) in Bijbhera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.

However, they said there was no loss of life or injury reported in the explosion which took place at Pazalpora area of the Bijbhera.

A senior police officer told GNS that the small sized IED was placed inside a tipper. “So far there are no details about any loss of life or injury in the incident,” he said. The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.

