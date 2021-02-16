JKBOSE initiates textbooks translation into 4 official languages for primary classes

JAMMU: In order to realize the vision of National Education Policy 2020, a two-day workshop was organized by the J&K Board of School Education (JK BOSE) on Monday to initiate translation of text books of environmental studies from class 3rd to 5th and Mathematics from class 1st to 5th in four official languages including Urdu, Dogri, Kashmiri and Hindi.

Chairperson, JK BOSE, Professor Veena Pandita inaugurated the workshop and Secretary JK BOSE, Maneesha Sareen presided over the programme.

Chairperson congratulated the Academic Section of JKBOSE for taking lead in translating the textbooks to four official languages for teaching primary classes. “Nothing is more facilitating in knowledge acquisition than the expression of ideas in the language one is born and brought up. The children grasp the essence of non-trivial concepts in their own local language quickly and providing texts in mother tongue shall be a potent medium to use the power of language in enhancing the competence of learners. Translation is a nuanced process of knowledge transaction and needs utmost care and expertise so that the soul and essence of the source language is appropriately conveyed in the target language. I am sanguine that this endeavor shall be accomplished well and our future generation will not only be trained in the latest technological development but shall also be efficient language users,” she added.

Maneesha Sareen congratulated the organisers and hoped that the efforts initiated by JKBOSE shall be truly helpful in realizing the objectives embedded in the vision document of NEP-2020. “Neither the knowledge should be lost nor the language be compromised in the process of translation. A translator must devise a viable strategy in which the technical essence is best possibly transacted in the local expression,” she maintained.

Director Academics, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer and Joint Secretary, Secrecy, Dr Sudhir Singh also shared their expertise regarding translation work.

About 24 experts from Jammu and 33 experts from Kashmir drawn from translation industry, School Education Department and SCERT participated in the workshop.

For translation in Urdu and Kashmiri languages the workshop is being organized at the regional office of JKBOSE at Srinagar while for translation in Hindi and Dogri languages the workshop is being organized at Divisional Office of JKBOSE at Jammu.

