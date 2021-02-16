Empanelled ReT aspirants hold protest, demands issuance of appointment orders

Srinagar: Scores of aggrieved Empanelled ReT aspirants under the leadership of Mayasar Ahmad Wani on Monday staged a protest demonstration in press enclave Srinagar over non serious attitude of administration towards their issue, sought immediate issuance of their appointment orders.

The protesters while raising slogans in support of their demands and lambasted authorities for not issuing their appointment orders since 2015 which compelled them to hit streets repeatedly.

Ironically, after the clear cut direction of the judiciary from time and again the department is playing hide and seek with our future, said Altaf Hussain Itoo one of the aspirant. We are waiting anxiously and are facing starvation as many of us have turned over age while others have their kith and kin to feed. But the administration seems least bothered about our plight.

Asmat Hassan another leading protester expressed anguish over the claims and transparency of administration which have already issued appointment orders in favour of some blue-eyed and political influential candidates. She said halting our orders unnecessarily have put question mark on the credibility of administration. They also warned to intensify their agitation if their demand are not met an earliest.

Protesting aspirants while seeking personal intervention of worthy Secretary Education and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for fulfill of their demand without any further delay. They also threatened that if the stalemate continues they will intensify the agittattion.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print