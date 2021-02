Qazigund: The body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from a water canal at Qazigund in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday morning.

Official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that the body of the 30-year-old was found by some locals and accordingly informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body, they said.

They added that the body was recovered from the canal and has been identified as Hashim Deen from Ramban region of Jammu.

