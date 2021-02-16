Bail of WB resident involved in fake scholarshop racket rejected

CB says accused disclosed crucial inputs that are being investigated
SRINAGAR: The Crime Branch Kashmir today successfully succeeded in rejecting the regular bail application of Salem Sheik S/O Giyas Ud Din Miya R/O West Bengal in Case FIR No.04/2020 U/S 420, 468, 120-B RPC , 66(D) IT Act, 5(2) PC Act before the honorable court of Anti Corruption Judge Srinagar .The bail application of accused
Salem Sheik from West Bengal who is under custody after Crime Branch Kashmir team headed by one DySP arrested him from West Bengal, for his involvement in uploading fake application forms on national scholarship portal for merit cum means scholarship Under Minority quota for J&K Students during the year 2018-19 for district Kulgam.
During the course of investigation the accused Salem sheik during custody confessed the crime, and disclosed some more crucial inputs on which further investigation is going on.
The Crime Branch Kashmir strongly contested bail application of Salem Seikh of West Bengal and got it rejected by the honorable court of Anti Corruption Judge Srinagar in case FIR No. 4/2020 U/S 420, 468, 120-B RPC , 66(D) IT Act, 5(2) PC Act of P/S CBK.
Further investigation going on.