Vaccination drive began at SMC, Pride moment for all, Mayor SMC

Srinagar: The first phase of COVID 19 vaccination drive today began at SMC central office here at Karan Nagar.

Mayor Srinagar Mr Junaid Azim Mattu was the first among the SMC staff who received vaccination shot on the occassion.

Besides this Joint Commissioner Adm Mr Syed Abul Qasim, Joint Commissioner Works, Mr Ishtiyaq Ahmed Shah, Secretary SMC Mr Sofi Akbar and other officials also got vaccinated on the occassion. Five vaccinators who were available at three places in SMC were vaccinating SMC officials.

Later Mr Mattu while adressing a presser said that this is a moment of pride and a very important milestone in the country’s spirited and inspiring fight against COVID-19.

Based on the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, India has embarked on the biggest vaccination drive in the history of human civilization.

The Mayor on the occassion paid a tribute to those frontline workers who sacrificed their lives in the battle against COVID”, and congratulated all the researchers and scientists who worked diligently and relentlessly to create India’s indigenous vaccines and said this was a day to salute our doctors and frontline health workers.

Reiterating that people should not fall for any false rumour or negative distortion about the vaccination, Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said the vaccines had been duly approved by the competent authorities after all relevant checks and balances were cleared.

“People should not fall prey to misinformation and should have utmost faith in the institutions and systems that have validated these vaccines. These vaccines are the result of months of hardworking research by some of the brightest minds, the Mayor added.

Urging the people to continue adhering the COVID guidelines while the vaccination drive has commenced, Mayor Srinagar Junaid Mattu said this was our most important contribution to make such initiatives successful. “I will keep urging everyone to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing norms and all COVID guidelines so that the vaccination drive is a success and we are able to finally win our battle against COVID.

While appreciating SMC’s prominent role in COVID 19 pandemic , Mr Mattu said SMC has played a pivotal role to protect Srinagar and I want to assure the people of Srinagar that we will continue to lead from the front and lead by example. We will do everything possible to tide over this challenge”, Junaid Mattu further added.

SMC workers including Corporators will be vaccinated in a phase wise manner.

There are designated vaccination centres including SMHS , SKIMS, SDH Hazratbal, PHC Zadibal, UPHC Batamaloo, CHC gousia, Noorbagh MMC, JVC hospital, JLNM hospital, Police Hospital Batamaloo and Zewan PHC where officials/ officials/workers of SMC can get vaccinated.

Mr Mattu urged the attendees to reach out to the general public and disseminate authentic information about the COVID vaccination drive to make it smooth and effective.

