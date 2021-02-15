Two die of Covid

Srinagar: Two Covid related deaths and 73 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The deceased were residents of Srinagar and Jammu district , the government’s daily Covid bullet said

It said that of the 73 new positive cases reported, 15 were from Jammu division and 58 from Kashmir division

It also said that 65 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 16 from Jammu Division and 49 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 622 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 37 new cases and currently has 217 active cases, with 36 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 2 new cases and currently has 28 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 4 new cases and currently has 38 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 38 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 7 new cases, has 46 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 13 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 47 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 14 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 15 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 14 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

