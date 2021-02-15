SC notice to Centre, WhatsApp on plea alleging lower standards of privacy for Indian Users

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and WhatsApp within four weeks on a fresh plea alleging lower standards of privacy for Indians in comparison to European users of the messaging app.

The top court said that people have grave apprehensions that they will lose their privacy, and it is our duty to protect them.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the government and the Facebook-owned app on an interim application filed by Karmanya Singh Sareen in a pending petition of 2017.

The apex court said people value their privacy more than the value of the company which might be in trillions.

WhatsApp told the top court that Europe has a special law on privacy and it will also follow if India has a similar statute. (PTI)

