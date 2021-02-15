Police officer injured by cattle smugglers in Jammu

Jammu: A police officer was injured in an attack by suspected bovine smugglers on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of police station Bishnah, Inspector Tahir Yousuf suffered head injuries when his team was attacked by the cattle smugglers with stones and lathis at village Lalyana on Sunday evening, the officials said.

They said the police party had gone to the village to arrest bovine smugglers who, however, escaped the scene taking advantage of darkness.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered against the attackers and a hunt has been launched to nab them, the officials said.

They said the officer was shifted to hospital for treatment.

