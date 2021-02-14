Weather improves in Kashmir, traffic through on NH

Srinagar: With Kashmir valley witnessing an increase in maximum temperatures over the past couple of days, the minimum temperatures also rose considerably in parts of the valley on Saturday.

Srinagar city and Kokernag both recorded above sub-zero level temperatures. According to the weather office, Srinagar recorded a low of 1.2 degree Celsius, significantly up from minus 0.6 degree Celsius on the previous night. The maximum temperature stood at 13.1 degree Celsius, four notches above the normal.

Similarly, Kokernag recorded a low of 0.2 degree Celsius, against minus 1.1 degree Celsius on the earlier night, while recording maximum temperature of 10.9 degree Celsius, which was over three notches above the normal.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.0 degree Celsius against minus 3.0 degree Celsius on the previous night. The maximum temperature here stood at 12.5 degree Celsius, nearly five notches above the normal.

The health-resort Pahalgam recorded minus 2.3 degree Celsius minimum temperature, against minus 4.6 degree Celsius on the previous night. The maximum temperatures stood at 11 degree Celsius, nearly five notches above the normal.

The mercury settled at a low of minus 3.8 degree Celsius in the famous ski-resort Gulmarg, against minus 2.4 degree Celsius on the previous night. The maximum temperature stood at 7.4 degree Celsius, nearly six notches above the normal. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 0.3 degree Celsius minimum temperature and 17.9 degree Celsius maximum temperature.

The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir till the next weekend.

The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway will ply from Srinagar towards Jammu on Sunday. The traffic department said that subject to fair weather and road conditions, only one way traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on Sunday.

On Friday evening, the traffic department had not issued any traffic advisory for Saturday in wake of the restoration of the concrete bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban, after over a month. However, as per the report of this newspaper, the traffic was resumed on Saturday afternoon from Jammu to Srinagar through the concrete bridge, providing much relief to the commuters.

For Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), the traffic department said that the vehicles shall be allowed from 8 AM in the morning, till 12 PM in the afternoon from Qazigund towards Jammu. Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu after light vehicles pass the Jawahar Tunnel range.

No vehicle shall be allowed in the opposite direction including the vehicles carrying livestock and perishable items.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print