No booking of hotels in Gulmarg will be cancelled, DC clarifies

Baramulla: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Mohammad Aijaz Asad has said that there will be no cancellation of pre-booking of hotels in tourist destination Gulmarg, adding that the administration has arranged sufficient accommodation in view of forthcoming Khelo India winter games 2021 at the venue.
Addressing a press conference, the DC said that confusion and chaos was created among various stakeholders when it was circulated through some outlets that the administration has cancelled all pre-booking of hotels in Gulmarg so as to accommodate the athletes and other stakeholders who are expected to throng the place in large numbers during winter games 2021 scheduled in this month. The DC assured that tourists are our guests and every initiative is being taken for their convenience.
The DC has issued a circular to withdraw the order with immediate effect that was previously issued by ADC Baramulla with regard to the above mentioned subject.
