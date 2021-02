Srinagar: Body of Basharat Ahmad Zargar, a resident of Soura Srinagar, who was working as civil engineer with a private company, at the Rishi Ganga power project in Uttarakhand, has been found. He had been missing after the glacier burst on Sunday morning and his body has now been recovered, the officials told GNS.

“His relations have expressed their desire to carry the body to Srinagar for last rites,” they added. (GNS)

