Two die of Covid

Srinagar: Two Covid related deaths and 65 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening.

The deceased were residents of Srinagar and Bandipora, the government’s daily Covid bullet said

It said that of the 65 new positive cases reported, 15 were from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir division

It also said that 40 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 6 from Jammu Division and 34 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 628 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 20 new cases and currently has 224 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported six new cases and currently has 20 active cases, with two patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported four new cases and currently has 42 active cases, with four patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 50 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 6 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases, has 52 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 18 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and has 54 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 18 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 16 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

