Body of missing one-year-old recovered from Nallah Sindh

Kangan: A one-year-old boy who was missing since Wednesday evening was found drowned in Nallah Sindh in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, police officials told Kashmir Reader on Thursday morning.
They said an infant, identified as one-year-old Wahid Ahmad Sontra, son of Mukhtiyar Ahmad Sontra, a resident of Rezan Gund area, had gone missing when he was playing outside his house.
Relatives of the boy and other villagers along with the police launched a massive search operation but could not find the boy till late in the night.
They said that on Thursday morning, when the search operation was again launched at first light, the body of the little boy was found in Nallah Sindh in Kullan area, 2 km away from his home.
The body was retrieved and later handed over to his family members for last rites after completing legal formalities, police said.
A pall of gloom hung over the boy’s home and heartbreaking scenes were witnessed when the child’s body was brought home.
The police in Gund have registered a case and initiated proceedings.
