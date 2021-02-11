PAGD wins DDC chairperson post in J-K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) won the election for the post of chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) in Anantnag district held on Thursday, officials said.

PAGD is an amalgam of six parties seeking the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the fourth phase of the polls on Thursday, the election was conducted in Anantnag district in south Kashmir and the PAGD, which also includes the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won both the posts of the chairperson as well as the vice-chairperson, the officials said.

The PAGD had fielded an NC candidate for the post of the chairperson and a PDP candidate for the deputy.

The NC’s Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, who had won the DDC polls from Pahalgam seat, was elected as the chairman of the district council, whereas Javaid Ahmad of the PDP was elected as the vice-chairman, the officials said.

Gorsi polled 11 votes out of the total 14 members elected to the council in December last year, they added.

Among the 14 seats in Anantnag, six were won by NC, three each by Congress and PDP and two by independents.

This is the fourth chairperson post win for the PAGD after the successes in Kulgam, Ganderbal and Pulwama.

In the first phase of the polls to the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons for three districts on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party won two Srinagar and Shopian, while CPI(M) which is part of the PAGD won from Kulgam.

In the second phase of the elections, the polls were held in the two districts of Budgam and Kupwara, while the elections in Baramulla district were postponed.

While an independent candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan was elected as the chairperson in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference led by Sajad Lone won from Kupwara district.

In the third phase of the polls on Wednesday, the elections were conducted in two districts of the Kashmir valley – Ganderbal and Pulwama and the PAGD won from both places.

While the NC won the post of the chairperson from Ganderbal, a PDP candidate was elected as chairperson in Pulwama, the officials said.

