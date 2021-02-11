Missing minor boy’s body recovered from Nallah Sindh in Ganderbal

Kangan: : Body of a minor boy, who was missing from his home fron Rezan Gunda area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district since yesterday, was recovered from Nallah Sindh on Thursday morning.

Police official told Kashmir Reader that soon after the boy went missing from his home, a team of police and local launched a search operation to trace him.

“Today morning his body was recovered from Nallah Sindh near Kullan Gund,” he said.

He identified the minor boy as Wahif Ahmad Sontra son (1) son of Mukhtiyar Ahmad Sontra.

The body was retrieved and later handed over to his family members for last rites after completing legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been taken up.

