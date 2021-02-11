60-yr-old Uri man, in Pakistan since 2005, killed while entering this side

Baramulla: A man belonging to border town Uri who went to Pakistan in 2005 has been killed by border forces while entering this side of Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Sources in the police said that the army informed police station Uri Baramulla on Wednesday morning that they had killed an intruder during the night along the Line of Control (LoC) near Dulanja village when he was trying to enter this side along with arms.

Soon after the information, a team of Uri police rushed to the spot and recovered the body with the help of the army.

The body was later shifted to hospital for examination and identification. The slain was identified as Sarfraz Ahmad Mir, 60, son of Sain Mir of Kundibarjala Kamalkote Uri.

As per the primary investigation it surfaced that Sarfraz Ahmad Mir had crossed the LoC in 1990 for arms training and had returned in 1992. In 1995 Mir surrendered before the army and then in 2005 he again crossed the LoC. Since that time he was living in the Pakistani part of Kashmir.

The police said that forces recovered some arms and an identity card issued by the Muzaffarabad government for the person.

The slain was later laid to rest in the Uri graveyard where several other militants and unidentified militants have been buried in the past.

Further investigation is going on, police said.

