Three pickpockets nabbed by police in Sopore

Srinagar: Police in Sopore have busted a gang of pickpocketing by arresting three accused persons and recovered stolen property from their possession.
Sopore Police received continuous complaints regarding pick pocketing at the crowded places of Main Town Sopore from past couple of days. Accordingly cases vide FIR numbers 32/2021 and 33/2021 were registered in PS Sopore and investigation was set into motion.
During the course of investigation, officers have arrested three persons identified as Nisar Ahmad Mathanji resident of Ishhtangoo Bandipora, Danish Manzoor Ganie resident of Putkha Muqaaam and Waseem Ahmad Sofi resident of Seer Jagir Sopore. When the officers spoke to them, they learnt about their involvement in the commission of crime and on their instance stolen property has also been recovered.
It is pertinent to mention that one of the arrested accused namely Nisar Ahmad Mathanji was earlier arrested for involvement in a theft case.