Reopening of Schools: Programme on adopting of SOPs for controlling COVID-19 held in Awantipora

AWANTIPORA: The authorities of the school education department conducted a sensitization programme for head teachers in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.
The programme was attended by all heads of government schools and private schools.
The officials told Kashmir Reader that the programme was organised for sensitizing head teachers from Awantipora zone on the need of adopting various standard operating procedures for controlling spread of coronavirus infection.
” Our director instructed us to sensitize heads of schools on how to adopt SOPs regarding COVID-19,” ZEO Awantipora Mohammad Yousuf said, adding that it was in this regard a sensitization programme for adopting SOPs in schools.
He added that it is very important for teachers to adopt SOPs in their schools to protect students from contracting the virus infection
