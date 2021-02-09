Protest held by students of polytechnic colleges, demand online exams

SRINAGAR: The students from various polytechnic colleges on Monday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding the technical board of education to conduct their exams online mode.

Scores of polytechnic students from various colleges include boys and girls assembled here in a press enclave and chanting the slogans ” we want online exams”, “we want justice” and ” wake up wake up technical board wake up”.

The protesting students said that the technical board should conduct their exams online mode.

Fareena Muzaffar, one of the protesting polytechnic students said that we are demanding the technical board of education to conduct our exams online.

” The exams in Ladakh were conducted in online mode. Why the technical education board cannot conduct our exams online mode,” She said.

She said that we have attended our classes online. Due to the low speed of the internet. We could understand the lectures properly upon the online classes.

” The technical board should consider tended the classes upon 2G internet speed and should conduct our exams online,” she added.

The protesting polytechnic students have requested the higher officials of the technical board of education to look into the matter and conduct their exams online mode rather than offline exams.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print