One killed, four injured in fire incident in Uri

Fire vehicle on way to Old Town Baramulla rolls down road, driver injured

Baramulla: One person was killed and four other, including a woman, sustained burn injuries in a fire incident in border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

They said that the fire broke out in a hay stock in Sultandaki village of Uri on Sunday evening and it engulfed other some hay stocks nearby.

The local people reached the spot and tried to douse the flames but at least five people, including a woman, had sustained burn injuries. They were later shifted to sub district hospital (SDH) Uri for treatment.

The officials identified the injured people as Sajid Ahmad Shiekh, Abdul Rashid Turk, Roshi Begum (wife of Abdul Kareem Turk), Wahid Ahmad Turk and Mafad Ahmad Mir.

Among the injured, Sajid Ahmad was later shifted to SMHS Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday afternoon.

The other people who were shifted to SDH Uri are said to be stable. The Uri police has registered a report and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, two residential houses were gutted in a fire incident in Old Town Baramulla on Monday morning and the driver of a fire tender vehicle sustained injuries after his vehicle rolled down in Old Town Baramulla when he was going there to douse the fire.

The fire broke out in the house of Abdul Hamid Najar and Noordin Gojree in Shah Hamadan Colony, Qadeem Eidgah, in which the houses were completely destroyed and goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

Soon after the fire broke out, locals informed the fire service department but unfortunately the fire tender sent there skidded off the hilly road and rolled down upon another house, the residence of Ali Mohammad War, son of Ghulam Mohammad War, in Shah Hamdan Colony. In this mishap, the house sustained damages and the driver of the fire vehicle received injuries and was later shifted to GMC Baramulla for treatment.

