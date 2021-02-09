No Covid death for second straight day

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday but 43 fresh Cases were recorded, officials said.

It said that of the 43 new positive cases reported, 7 were from Jammu division and 36 from Kashmir division.

It said that 80 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 11 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 593 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 20 new cases and currently has 205 active cases, with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 1 new case and currently has 18 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 2 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 54 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported zero new cases and currently has 14 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases, has 56 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 19 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 53 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 19 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 13 active cases with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 7 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

