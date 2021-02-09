Missing Minor’s Body Found In Budgam

Budgam: A 12-year-old boy who was missing for the last five days was found dead in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

Official sources told GNS said that the locals in the morning informed the police about the body lying at Soibugh area of the district.

Later, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body from the site, they said.

The body has been identified as that of Shahid Farooq Malik (12) son of Farooq Ahmad Malik of Shahmohalla Soibugh Budgam.

The boy, they said, was missing for the last five days.

Police said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigations have been initiated.

