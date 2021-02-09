Meeting to elect DDC chairperson adjourned in Baramulla

Baramulla: A meeting regarding election of the District Development Council (DDC) chairperson and vice-chairperson in Baramulla that was scheduled on Monday has been adjourned due to lack of prescribed quorum.
According to District Election Officer Baramulla Mohammad Aijaz Asad, out of 14 DDC members only 7 members were present during the meeting for establishing quorum.
The DEO has issued a fresh notification in accordance with sub-rule (6) of 108-ZN of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Rules, 1996, wherein the said election for the office bearers shall now be conducted on 13th of February at the Dak Bungalow at 11:00 am.
Meanwhile, in light of extant Rules in place, the DEO has also cautioned that action, under rules, shall be initiated against any DDC member who remains absent from the meeting scheduled on Feb 13. Pertinent to mention that Rules in this regard empower the DEO to initiate action against members who fail to attend subsequent meetings.
