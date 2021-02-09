Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked on Tuesday due to a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, traffic officials said. Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded following the landslide at Marog area on the highway. The men and machines are enaged in the landslide clearance operation and efforts are afoot to ensure early restoration of traffic, they said. There is only one-way movement of traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu. JK highway blocked due to landslide in Ramban added by Press Trust of India on 3:48 pm February 9, 2021View all posts by Press Trust of India → Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Related
Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked on Tuesday due to a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, traffic officials said.
Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded following the landslide at Marog area on the highway.
The men and machines are enaged in the landslide clearance operation and efforts are afoot to ensure early restoration of traffic, they said.
There is only one-way movement of traffic from Srinagar towards Jammu.