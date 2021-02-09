Four gamblers arrested in Khrew, Pampore

PAMPORE: Four persons have been arrested on the charges of gambling along with stake money, police said on Monday.
Acting on the tip off, police party of police station Khrew conducted raids and arrested four persons while they were indulged in gambling at a public place in Mandakpal Khrew village area of Pampore Tehsil.
The arrested persons have been identified as Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Khanday son of Sidiq Khanday, resident of Mandekpal, Umer Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad, resident of Pampore, Showkat Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Shar Shali and Jan Mohammad Khanday son of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Meej Pampore, police officer told Kashmir Reader, adding stake money of Rs 18,120 and packet of playing cards have been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons from the place of gambling.
A case FIR Number 05/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khrew