Div Com reviews progress on Manasbal Lake Development project under PMDP

Stresses on work expedition on Island, other projects

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Monday chaired a meeting of officers to take stock of the progress made in the execution of Manasbal Lake development project under PMDP.

The meeting, among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal (through videoconferencing), CE I&FC, Director RDD, CEO WMDA, ACD Ganderbal, Tehsildar Lar and other concerned.

At the outset, the Div Com instructed concerned to pace up the work process on the development of the island inside the lake along with construction of a wooden bridge.

He emphasized on work completion of pending pathway construction and related works adjacent to Manasbal Lake.

Instructions were issued to the concerned Revenue officers to conduct a demarcation drive, mutation and acquiring of land for the pathway construction.

The Div Com said that flow of sewerage should be stopped into the lake by locals and impressed upon the concerned to provide toilets, septic tanks and waste management pits to all households living within the 100 meters periphery of the lake. He instructed concerned to take up the works under SBM and MGNREGA schemes on priority.

He further emphasized on identifying the land for rehabilitation of Manasbal dwellers to relocate affected families on war footing.

