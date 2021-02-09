BJP undermining democracy in bid to capture DDCs: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Sunday censured the ruling BJP for undermining democracy by resorting to illicit means to capture power in District Development Councils (DDCs).

“The BJP and its ilk is unabashedly undermining all norms in the elections to DDC chairpersons and deputy chairpersons,” said party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

He also said that the way the administration was being partisan to curry favour with the ruling party and their stooges has also raised a question mark on the partiality of the entire process.

Dar said that parties which failed to make any mark in the recently concluded DDC elections were now employing different means to make up the numbers, with little understanding of the long-term consequences on the prospects of democracy in the region.

“Through DDC elections, the people of J&K had conveyed a message. The BJP and its ilk are unfortunately making a gaffe in reading it. In a curious turn of events, it is nose-diving to the lowest ebb of political impropriety in a gambit to grab power in DDCs using whatever means to achieve that end. The rampant instances of defection and crossovers using coercion, intimidation and bullying post DDC elections in Shopian, Srinagar, Budgam and elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir is a telling indictment of the BJP’s brand of politics. BJP is wittingly helping political impropriety and opportunism take roots. This, I believe, is not compatible with the country’s democratic moorings and certainly not in the greater interest of a region like that of ours,” Dar said.

“Defections and crossovers have become a new normal in this part of the world. The region has turned into a breeding ground of such a breed of politics nurtured by ruling BJP. In the long run the current phenomenon will have a formidable bearing on the nature of electoral politics in Kashmir. The pest of defection has been a prominent feature of BJPs new touted Kashmir policy. Having failed to garner support through genuine electoral process, the BJP is touching new lows on a daily basis to help its team B,” he said.

