Government Schools to have upgraded infrastructure, Smart Education in place : Mayor SMC

Srinagar: In order to review the status of transfer of 83 primary schools to SMC under 74th Constitutional Amendment Act along with posts, institutions, functions, and funds to SMC the Hon’ble Mayor ( MOS ) Srinagar city Mr today convened a meeting with Director School Education Kashmir where the officers of SMC were present..

At the outset of meeting it was decided by Mayor that a four member team including FA CAO,Joint Commissioner Adminstration , Joint Commissioner Works, Joint Commissioner Planning will be constituted to conduct survey of all the 83 primary schools that have been handed over to SMC in order to see the infrastructure, quantum of land available,human resource mechanism , and other aspects of these schools including the ratio of teachers and enrolment there of in every school in a phase wise manner..

Director School Education Kashmir ,Mr Mohmad Younis Malik, who was present in the meeting updated that all these 83 primary schools have already been identified along with the teachers in place and there will be one Chief Education officer Urban who would be deputed in SMC with regard to utilisation of different available funds to look after the education affairs under the adminstrative control of SMC for smooth and transparent functioning..

Mr Mattu on the occasion stressed on identifying of twenty such schools out of these 83 which could be turned into / presented as model schools in the city being fully equipped with latest infrastructure including clean toilets, safe drinking water, better buildings with gymnasiums, swimming pools, beautified gardens etc..

He said that every possible step will be taken to transform and upgrade these twenty schools in the first phase that will have all the facilities and smart education system in place.

This may include everything from state of the art learning tools and technology to teachers with specialized depth of knowledge added Mr Mattu.

Mr Mattu has further directed that the four member Committee to be constituted will take up weekly meetings in order to work out an effective strategy for up gradation of the primary schools.

Besides Director School Education Kashmir, Joint Commissioner Adminstration SMC, FA/ CAO, SMC, Joint Comnissioner Works, Joint Commissioner Planning SMC , S.O Planning and other officers attended the meeting.

