New Delhi: An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Monday, officials said. They said the incident took place in Samba sector in the morning. More details are awaited. BSF kills intruder along Indo-Pak border in Jammu added by Press Trust of India on 12:44 pm February 8, 2021
New Delhi: An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Monday, officials said.
They said the incident took place in Samba sector in the morning.
More details are awaited.