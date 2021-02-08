BSF kills intruder along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

New Delhi: An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu on Monday, officials said.

They said the incident took place in Samba sector in the morning.

More details are awaited.

