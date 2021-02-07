No Covid death, 50 new cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: No Covid related death was reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Saturday evening.

The government’s daily media bulletin said that 65 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 15 from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir division.

It said that 88 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 30 from Jammu Division and 58 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 631 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 26 new cases and currently has 217 active cases, with 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 0 new cases and currently has 32 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 2 new cases and currently has 33 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 10 new cases and currently has 46 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 2 new cases and currently has 19 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 5 new cases, has 52 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 17 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 58 active cases with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 20 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 25 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 0 Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

